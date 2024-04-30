Walmart launches store-label food brand as it seeks to appeal to younger shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Tuesday it is launching its biggest store-label food brand in 20 years in terms of its breadth of items, as it seeks to appeal to younger customers who are not brand loyal and want chef-inspired foods that are more affordably priced.

The brand, called Bettergoods, is just hitting Walmart stores and online. By this fall, there will be 300 products, spanning frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate among others, the retailer said. The prices range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5.