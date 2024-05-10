US consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low on inflation, unemployment fears

Consumer sentiment fell sharply in May to the lowest level in six months as Americans cited concerns about stubbornly high inflation and interest rates and fears that unemployment could rise

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in May to the lowest level in six months as Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday in a preliminary version, dropped to 67.4 this month from a final reading of 77.2 in April. That is still about 14% higher than a year ago. Consumers' outlook has generally been gloomy since the pandemic and particularly after inflation first spiked in 2021.

Consumer price increases have been stuck at an elevated level this year, after a sharp drop last year from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3% a year later. In March, prices rose 3.5% compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in the previous month. Federal Reserve officials have underscored this month that they will likely keep their benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high for as long as needed to get inflation back to their 2% target.

In Other News
1
The Latest | Witness testimony resumes as Trump's hush money trial...
2
For Israel’s contestant, the Eurovision Song Contest comes with tight...
3
Grupo Frontera's hybrid Mexican music went global. On a new album...
4
Inside a makeshift shelter saving hundreds of dogs from floods in...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as it cruises toward the...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top