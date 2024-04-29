Texans receiver Tank Dell was among 10 people wounded in shootout at Florida party, sheriff says

The shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the 16-year-old shooter, Lemma said at a news conference.

“The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than it potentially could have been. He tackled this guy from behind and brought him to the ground,” Lemma said. “We are incredibly lucky that nobody is dead and there aren't more injuries.”

Dell, who is from the nearby Daytona Beach area, was caught in the middle, Lemma said. He was treated for a “minor wound” and released from a hospital later Sunday, according to the Texans. The sheriff didn’t provided any details on Dell’s injury.

Authorities are hoping to speak to the unidentified gunman, whose actions might have been justified under Florida's self-defense laws, authorities said.

“This was a shootout that was going back and forth,” Lemma said.

An arrest report said there was probable cause to charge the teen with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, possession of a firearm by a minor and using a firearm during a felony, but final charging decisions will be up to local prosecutors, Lemma said.

