Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever

It is the top-selling album of 2024, eclipsing Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter," which sold 228,000 units. (But streaming was a boon: "Cowboy Carter" hit 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in its first week.)

“The Tortured Poets Department" hit 891.34 million album streams, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

She's broken the highest single-week mark for an album, passing Drake's 25-track “Scorpion” with 745.92 million in 2018, his 21-track "Certified Lover Boy" with 743.67 million in 2021, and her own “Midnights” in 2022 with 549.3 million streams.

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," Swift wrote on X. "2.6 million are you actually serious? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed."

