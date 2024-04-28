PSG wins another French league in Kylian Mbappé's last season at the club after Monaco loses at Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has won the French league in Kylian Mbappé’s last season at the club after Monaco lost 3-2 at Lyon on Sunday.

PSG has an unassailable 12-point lead over second-place Monaco, which has three games left.

The Ligue 1 triumph is PSG’s third in a row and a record-extending 12th overall.

Mbappé has been involved in six of them, but comes off contract at the end of the season. He’s expected to be signed by Real Madrid.

PSG is on course for a historic treble as it will play at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday and face Lyon in the French Cup final on May 25.

In coach Luis Enrique’s first season at the club, PSG produced one of the most dominant seasons in league history with just one loss in 30 games so far.

