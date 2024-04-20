Phillies' Spencer Turnbull has no-hit bid through 6 innings vs. White Sox

He walked one, struck out struck out six and threw 79 pitches through six innings.

Turnbull is 1-0 this season and made his fourth start for the Phillies after signing a $2 million, one-year contract.

Turnbull walked Paul DeJong in the second inning for Chicago's only baserunner. He retired Braden Shewmake on a groundout to end the inning.

Alec Bohm had a pair of three-run homers and Whit Merrifield also went deep for a 7-0 lead.

Chicago entered 3-15 and batting .196.

Houston's Ronel Blanco threw the only no-hitter in the major leagues this season. Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1.

Michael Lorenzen threw the last no-hitter for the Phillies, when he tossed one last Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals. Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

