Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane's tire burst during landing in Turkey

Officials in Turkey say 190 passengers and crew have been safely evacuated from a plane after a tire burst during landing at an airport near the southern town of Alanya
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
X

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people consisting of 184 passengers and six crew members had been safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after one of its tires exploded during landing at a southern airport, Turkey's transportation ministry said. No one was hurt.

The Boeing 737 belonging to the Turkey-based Corendon Airline landed on its nose at Gazipasa airport near the town of Alanya,” HaberTurk television and other media reported. The plane was on a flight from Cologne, Germany,

Flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said.

It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days.

On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx Express made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

In Other News
1
The Latest | Stormy Daniels to return to the stand for more questioning...
2
Holy Year or holy mess, Vatican and Rome begin dash to 2025 Jubilee...
3
Guns are being stolen from cars at triple the rate they were 10 years...
4
Guns are being stolen from cars at triple the rate they were 10 years...
5
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top