Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane's tire burst during landing in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people consisting of 184 passengers and six crew members had been safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after one of its tires exploded during landing at a southern airport, Turkey's transportation ministry said. No one was hurt.

The Boeing 737 belonging to the Turkey-based Corendon Airline landed on its nose at Gazipasa airport near the town of Alanya,” HaberTurk television and other media reported. The plane was on a flight from Cologne, Germany,