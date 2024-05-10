Pacers' Carlisle fined $35,000 by NBA for criticizing referees, implying bias against small markets

Carlisle complained about a number of missed calls, which the Pacers subsequently sent to the league for review, and implied a bias in favor of New York.

“Small-market teams deserve an equal shot,” he said. “They deserve a fair shot no matter where they are playing.”

On Thursday, the Pacers sent 78 plays they believed were officiated incorrectly from the first two games to the NBA office for review, a person with knowledge of the action said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pacers nor the league publicly confirmed the plays were actually sent.

Carlisle had said the Pacers identified 29 plays they felt were wrong in Game 1 — referees had already acknowledged one of them on a kicked ball violation they said was called incorrectly — so that meant 49 more in Game 2.

The Pacers host Game 3 on Friday night.

