NFL, Nielsen survey finds two-thirds of U.S. saw Bengals play in Super Bowl

The survey of 6,600 households, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago using the AmeriSpeak panel, examined the size of viewing groups at any location and to what extent those groups are larger than what's currently measured. To estimate viewers who watched the game, the survey also took into account standard Nielsen measurement metrics.

“We are always looking for ways to more strongly collaborate with our clients to better understand who may be watching, and how they may be watching,” said Jon Stainer, Nielsen Sports Managing Director for the Americas. "We have worked closely with the NFL for years and performed other studies similar to this to better understand who may be tuning in to the largest TV event every year.”