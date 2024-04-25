NFL Draft Latest: The Bears are up, with Caleb Williams expected to go No. 1

The Chicago Bears go on the clock with the NFL draft’s first pick shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, to be followed by the rest of the first round. Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday night, and Rounds 4-7 take place Saturday.

Television: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV

First round NFL draft order

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

AP mock NFL draft: Williams and Daniels go 1-2, then things get wild

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months.

The Washington Commanders are expected to choose between LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 2.

Then, the New England Patriots are expected to take the remaining quarterback. Or, will they?

A historic QB class?

Caleb Williams says this quarterback draft class could be “historic.” Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy could make this the first NFL draft to have four QBs selected in the top five.

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix could join Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy to make it six QBs in the first round, which would tie a record.

The 1983 draft had three Hall of Fame quarterbacks — John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly — selected in the first round along with Todd Blackledge, Tony Eason and Ken O’Brien.

Detroit shines in draft spotlight

Motown is getting its groove back.

“The city, it’s got an energy to it,” Dan Gilbert told The Associated Press after his real-estate company, Bedrock, worked with public and private entities to land one of the league’s signature events.

Detroit is hosting the NFL draft one month after NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games and a regional final were played at Little Caesars Arena — and three years before the Final Four returns to Ford Field.

The big-time sports events end a drought that followed quite a run.

From 2004 to 2009, the Motor City had a Super Bowl, Final Four, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship.

Offense expected to dominate first round

The first round will have a strong offensive flavor with QBs, receivers and linemen expected to dominate the selections.

The odds favor a record-setting night on offense with teams expected to take more than 20 players from that side of the ball in the first round. The current high is 19 last reached in 2009.

There’s a chance that the records for those three key positions could fall. The record for first-round QBs is six in 1983, for receivers is seven in 2004 and for linemen it’s 10 in 1968.

This also could threaten the latest for the first defensive player to go. The 2021 draft set that record when Jaycee Horn was the first defensive player taken at No. 8.

