Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.
Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.
Arráez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start.
ESPN first reported the trade Friday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Paolo Banchero scores 27 points, Magic overcome Mitchell's 50 to beat...
2
A senior UN official says northern Gaza is now in 'full-blown famine'
3
Canucks advance to 2nd round, beating Predators 1-0 in Game 6 on Pius...
4
Former security guard Jake Knapp leads the Byron Nelson after 2 rounds
5
Congressman praises heckling of war protesters, including 1 who made...