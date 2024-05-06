Larson edges Buescher at the line at Kansas Speedway in closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher to the line at Kansas Speedway on Sunday in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

After a caution flag forced a green-white-checkered finish, Larson pulled behind Buescher on the backstretch of the final lap, then came around him through the final corner. The two cars banged doors as they headed for the stripe, and it was so close that both teams began to celebrate — though only Hendrick Motorsports was able to keep the party going.