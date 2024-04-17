Kimmich heads Bayern Munich past Arsenal and into Champions League semifinals

Joshua Kimmich's header powered Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win over Arsenal to reach the Champions League semifinals with a 3-2 victory on aggregate

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
MUNICH (AP) — Joshua Kimmich's header powered Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals with a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

With the score at 2-2 from the first leg in London, Kimmich's header off Raphael Guerreiro's pinpoint cross put Bayern ahead in the 63rd minute as Bayern largely neutralized the English team's attack.

Bayern kept alive its hopes of finishing the season with a trophy three days after Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern's 11-year reign as German champion. Striker Harry Kane takes a step closer to what would be the first trophy of his career.

Bayern and Arsenal have been drawn together five times in the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2005 and the German team has eliminated Arsenal on each occasion.

Arsenal's Champions League exit follows a heavy blow to its Premier League title ambitions in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. Defeat also rules Arsenal out of next year's Club World Cup in the United States.

