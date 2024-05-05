I-95 in Connecticut reopens after flaming crash left it closed for days

Workers began demolishing the bridge on Friday and worked to repave damaged parts of the roadway in time for rush hour on Monday.

“It is truly remarkable to complete this work in less than 80 hours,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday on the social platform X.

The interstate serves as a major link between New England and New York. The closure left drivers jampacked bumper to bumper on some of the detour routes.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP