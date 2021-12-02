Hundreds of FedEx packages dumped in Alabama ravine, authorities say

Moon said the driver had dumped packages on at least six occasions, making FedEx the victim of multiple cases of theft of property.

“This will not be an easy or fast case to close,” Moon said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Again, I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case.”

Masilak said that, where it was possible, recovered packages were being delivered to the intended recipients. If the shipments were damaged, FedEx would try to work with shippers to reach a solution, he said.

“We got a package from the ravine delivered, even though the food was spoiled since it came a week after it was supposedly delivered, we were glad to at least get it,” Mika Martell LaMonte wrote in response to one of Moon’s Facebook posts.

Some residents said they were missing electronics and clothing. One woman said she received someone else’s package and delivered it herself to the correct person.

Concerns about the safe delivery of packages are not new. More than 1.7 million packages are stolen or go missing every day in the United States, according to an analysis for The New York Times in 2019 by José Holguín-Veras, an engineering professor and director of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Center of Excellence for Sustainable Urban Freight Systems.

In urban areas, about 15% of all deliveries fail to reach customers on the first attempt because of package theft and other issues, like deliveries to the wrong house, transportation experts said. In suburbs and rural areas, porch pirates often follow delivery trucks and snatch just-delivered packages from homes.

On Wednesday, police in Jemison, Alabama, a town about 75 miles south of where the packages were found, announced that they had recovered about 20 FedEx packages that had been dumped in a wooded area along a road. It was unclear whether there was a connection to the packages in Blount County.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.