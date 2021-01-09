Chaos at the Capitol: On Saturday morning, what we know now

Another rioter was identified as the CEO at a suburban Chicago data analytics firm, and was also fired for his participation. The former CEO was also arrested on charges of unlawful entry, telling a local CBS news channel that he had entered the Capitol and apologized for his role.

Explore Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

In total, the AP said more than 90 people have been arrested since Wednesday.

Notable among the arrests is that of an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the occupation. The man, Richard Barnett, 60, turned himself in to FBI agents. Federal prosecutors accuse Barnett of leaving a note and taking some of the speaker’s mail.

Twitter bans Trump’s account

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account on Friday, saying his recent tweets created a risk of further violence. In a detailed explanation posted to Twitter’s blog, the company said the tweets glorified violence when seen in the context of the riot and plans circulating online of future armed protests around the inauguration.

In doing so, Twitter joined Facebook, which suspended Trump’s account at least through the inauguration and possibly indefinitely, according to AP reports.

The official account for the President of the United States remains live, and Trump sent out a statement using the account, calling Twitter an enemy of free speech and said he may build his own “platform.”

Those tweets were quickly deleted, with Twitter saying using another account to evade a suspension is against its rules, though the social media company said it wouldn’t outright ban government accounts.

The AP reported that Twitter also banned accounts for Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a larger purge of accounts sharing QAnon content, citing the renewed potential for violence surrounding these accounts, many of which were hyping up Jan. 6 as a day to possibly overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Congress Democrats continue call for Trump’s removal, lay plans for swift impeachment

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in a press call on Friday reiterated his call for Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump’s cabinet to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.

However, absent that, Brown said that impeachment is an option.

Democrats in Congress also called for the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, but also laid plans on Friday for a lightning impeachment of the president, demanding decisive, immediate action.

Citing a “person familiar with the details” that was granted anonymity to discuss the matter, the AP reported that a draft of Articles of Impeachment accuses Trump of abuse of power making “statements that encourages – and foreseeably resulted in – imminent lawless action at the Capitol.” Articles are expected to be introduced Monday, with a vote on them as soon as Wednesday.

If Trump were impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, the AP reported, he might also be prevented from running again for president in 2024 or holding any public office again.

President-elect Joe Biden refused to endorse calls for a second impeachment, saying that that was a decision for Congress. He did note to reporters in Delaware, though, that a key reason he ran for president was because he had “thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit for the job.”

Trump said he will skip Biden’s inauguration

President Trump said on Friday he wouldn’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, refusing a traditional role of the outgoing president to ride with the incoming president to the Capitol for the ceremony.

According to the AP, Biden said he was just fine with that, calling the decision “one of the few things we have ever agreed on.”

It is currently unclear whether Vice President Mike Pence will attend, the AP reported, as Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley said in a statement that the vice president and second lady have yet to decide.

Biden said Pence was welcome to come, and that he would be honored to have him, the AP said.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, however, will attend the ceremony. Jimmy Carter, now 96, will not attend but said he extends his “best wishes” to Biden.

Focus shifts to reactions at home

After the initial shock of seeing rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Ohioans are beginning to turn their attention to more local effects.

Experts are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the riots in an age-appropriate way, including reassuring children that they are safe and can ask questions.

Erich Merkle, past president of both the Ohio Psychological Association and the Ohio School Psychologists Association, said, “It’s not about having the magic words. It’s simply about … letting kids talk about where they’re at, what they’re experiencing and what they’re concerned about.”

Meanwhile in state capitols, governors and lawmakers are considering whether their own security is enough.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, speaking to the AP, said that he couldn’t promise the statehouse wouldn’t be breached like the U.S. Capitol was, saying, “No one can say they’re confident. We’re certainly aware that something could happen.”