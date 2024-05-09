Chad's military ruler declared winner of presidential election, while opposition disputes the result

Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, has been declared the winner of this week’s presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By EDOUARD TAKADJI and MOUTA ALI – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra.

The national agency that manages Chad’s election released results of Monday's vote weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote, with the runner-up Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of the vote.

Hours ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Masra published a speech on Facebook accusing the authorities of planning to manipulate the outcome. Preliminary results were initially expected on May 21.

Chad held its long delayed presidential election following three years of military rule. Deby Itno seized power after his father, who spent three decades in power, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule. Its transfers of power since then have not been considered free and fair.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at...
2
President Joe Biden cheers the Las Vegas Aces and women's basketball
3
Senate scrambles to pass bill improving air safety and service for...
4
Trump's hush money trial hinges on business transactions, not on Stormy...
5
FBI warns that foreign adversaries could use AI to spread...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top