Barron Trump, 18, to make political debut as Florida delegate to the Republican convention

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son's graduation.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Power said in an emailed statement.