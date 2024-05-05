Correction: Severe Weather story

In a story published May 5, 2024, about flooding in Texas, The Associated Press, relying on local officials, erroneously reported the age of a child who died in Johnson County after being swept away in flood waters
HOUSTON (AP) — In a story published May 5, 2024, about flooding in Texas, The Associated Press, relying on local officials, erroneously reported the age of a child who died in Johnson County after being swept away in flood waters. The child was 4 years old, not 5 years old.

