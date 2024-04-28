Arsenal survives scare at Tottenham and extends lead at the top to four points

But Arsenal had to endure a nervous finish despite powering to 3-0 lead in a London derby that was supposed to be one of its biggest tests in the title chase.

Tottenham responded in the second half through Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min's penalty in the 87th minute.

Under pressure, Arsenal held on to extend its lead over second-place City to four points. After the match against Forest, City will still have a game in hand.

Arsenal took the lead against Spurs through Pierre-Emile Hojberg's own-goal in the 15th. Bukayo Saka added a second in the 27th and Kai Havertz made it 3-0 at the break with another in the 38th.

Romero capitalized on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's errant kick in the 64th to set up a potential comeback.

Bournemouth beat Brighton 3-0 after goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert.

