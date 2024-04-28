3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people
Nation & World
59 minutes ago
X

KENNER, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

In Other News
1
Tornadoes kill 4 in Oklahoma, leaving trail of destruction and...
2
All-Stars Antetokounmpo, Lillard out for Milwaukee Bucks against...
3
Brunson scores career playoff-high 47 points, leads Knicks over 76ers...
4
CDC says it's identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted...
5
Republicans seeking Georgia congressional seat debate limits on...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top