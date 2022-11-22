Xenia school levy passes by 1 vote out of 12,000, now goes to election recount

The Greene County Board of Elections finalized that process Tuesday afternoon.

The Xenia school district requested two renewal levies on the Nov. 8 ballot, both for a seven-year duration. The first, a property tax levy, was approved by a 52-48 ratio. That property tax, at 9.9 mills, will continue to raise $7.76 million per year for the school district and will continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $303 per year, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

The second, the income tax levy, goes to the recount.

In a statement the day after the election, Superintendent Gabe Lofton thanked Xenia voters for making their voice heard at the ballot box.

“The fact that both renewal issues ultimately garnered the support of our community during an election with such a high voter turnout speaks to your support for Xenia Schools — and the work happening each and every day in our buildings.”

The two ballot measures represent nearly a quarter of the district’s annual operating budget, Lofton said, accounting for about $12 million.

“While there is often discussion about specific programs, staffing, salaries, and other costs around these kinds of discussions, I want our community to know that it is truly our students who will benefit from this decision,” Lofton said. “By continuing to fund our schools at current levels, the district will be able to continue to offer the supports needed for every student to reach their highest potential, and we are grateful for the support of our community and the trust it shows.”