Wright State to reduce on-campus housing costs by about one-third

Students are still able to apply to live on campus for the fall semester.

The university also is making changes to its residential and commuter meal plans to increase the value of their plans, and all residential communities will offer free laundry facilities beginning in the fall.

The cost reduction for student housing was designed in partnership with Crawford Hoying, said Gregory Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The Dublin, Ohio-based real estate development and management company now owns most of the Wright State residential housing along Zink Road and is in the process of working on an operating agreement with the university to manage the properties beginning in the fall of 2022, the university reported.