Wright State to reduce on-campus housing costs by about one-third

Wright State University is cutting the costs of on-campus housing by as much as one-third.
The reduction is to help support students living on campus post-pandemic, the university announced Monday afternoon.
“Students who live on campus connect with the institution faster, find support groups and use campus resources more often,” said Dan Bertsos, director of Residence Life and Housing. “As a result, they succeed at a higher rate and are more prone to graduate on time.”
Apartments at College Park and University Park will be reduced by 32.1% to $2,091 per semester. Forest Lane apartments will be cut by as much as 35.5% to $2,750.
For residence halls, some of the rooms at The Woods will be reduced by as much as 22% to $2,100; double rooms at Honor’s Hall will drop 25.1% to $2,300; and single rooms at Hamilton Hall will decrease 19.4% to $2,700.
Students are still able to apply to live on campus for the fall semester.
The university also is making changes to its residential and commuter meal plans to increase the value of their plans, and all residential communities will offer free laundry facilities beginning in the fall.
The cost reduction for student housing was designed in partnership with Crawford Hoying, said Gregory Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
The Dublin, Ohio-based real estate development and management company now owns most of the Wright State residential housing along Zink Road and is in the process of working on an operating agreement with the university to manage the properties beginning in the fall of 2022, the university reported.