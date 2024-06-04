Wright Patterson wing expands life-saving partnership with UC Health

The C-STARS program is a training program at UC that prepares Air Force medical professionals.

Planned is a new simulation center that advocates say will modernize readiness training, incorporating lifelike manikins, virtual reality simulations and performance analysis.

It will allow the training of 300 CCAT (Critical Care Air Transport) teams annually, compared to 108 today, “ensuring the Air Force can respond effectively to future conflicts and mass casualty events,” UC Health said Tuesday.

“This transformative $10 million initiative confirms the partnership’s commitment to preparing Air Force medical personnel to deliver critical care worldwide,” the university said.

“This investment underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and readiness in aeromedical evacuation and critical patient care, ensuring we can respond to medical emergencies globally,” said Col. Tory Woodard, commander of the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, which is based at Wright-Patterson. “These military-civilian relationships are critical to our nation, helping train our medics and sustain the skills needed for our operational missions. This expansion helps us prepare for the next generation of aeromedical evacuation and critical patient care.”

“Our partnership with UC Health and the Air Force has delivered impressive results in training military medical personnel,” said Air Force Col. Valerie Sams, director of C-STARS Cincinnati and a volunteer associate professor in the Department of Surgery at the UC College of Medicine. “This expansion further enhances our training programs, ensuring the Air Force remains prepared to deliver expert medical care globally.”

UC Health has hosted the C-STARS program since 2002. The partnership has trained nearly 5,000 professionals in that time.

“During my time as a surgeon in Iraq, CCAT ensured that the work we did in theater was completed at our bases in Germany, and back in the U.S., saving the lives of so many service members,” said U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Cincinnati. “By investing in the already successful partnership between Wright Patterson Air Force Base and UC Health, we can make this program the model for any high-level national response, while also improving the training programs for our service members so they are best prepared for the high-intensity operational mission.”

A representative of UC Health said the center will be located in Cincinnati.