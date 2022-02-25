Hamburger icon
Wright Patterson sends 55 medical personnel to help civilian hospitals

Wright-Patterson Medical Center is facing temporary staffing shortages, but Ready Reliable Care for all beneficiaries remains a top priority, 88th Medical Group officials said. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Credit: Ty Greenlees

Wright-Patterson Medical Center is facing temporary staffing shortages, but Ready Reliable Care for all beneficiaries remains a top priority, 88th Medical Group officials said. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Credit: Ty Greenlees

Credit: Ty Greenlees

Local News
By , Staff
Updated 22 minutes ago
88th Medical Group personnel sent to three states

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 1,000 U.S. Air Force personnel, including 55 people from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, have been deployed to help civilian hospitals and care facilities, the Air Force said Thursday.

From Wright-Patterson, a 15-person team has been sent to Maine, a 20-person team to Oklahoma and another 20-person team to Massachusetts, the Air Force said.

ExploreEleven Wright Patterson officers sue Air Force over vaccine exemption denials

”Our Airmen are always proud to serve, but there is something even more special to our team members in providing care to our nation’s citizens alongside our civilian medical partners,” Col. Christian Lyons, the 88th Medical Group commander, said in the Air Force announcement. “Nothing is more inspiring than the military-civilian partnership being demonstrated right now to save lives.”

The Air Force Medical Service has responded as part of the federal COVID-19 response, and today the service has “upwards of 24 active duty and Reserve teams currently deployed across the country,” it said.

In this photo from March 2021, buses loaded with deployers await departure from the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

In this photo from March 2021, buses loaded with deployers await departure from the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

In this photo from March 2021, buses loaded with deployers await departure from the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Those personnel include pulmonologists, trauma nurses, respiratory therapist and medical technicians.

Civilian medical facilities and other institutions in 34 states are also receiving support from Air National Guard medics.

Wright-Patterson medical personnel have been helping civilian hospitals for months.

In January, the 88th Air Base Wing said a 15-member Air Force team with physicians, nurses, and medics was deployed to support the Mercy Health Care system in Muskegon, Mich. Personnel from the same unit were also sent to Michigan last year.

“As military medics, it is our duty to go where our nation calls us, and that means continuing our COVID-19 mission,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General. “We ask a lot of our medics, who have played an integral role in the joint fight against COVID-19, working across federal agencies, military departments and the entire health care system.”

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

