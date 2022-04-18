Wright-Patterson moves to health protection condition ‘alpha,’ allowing 100% of workforce on base

HPCON 0 is “routine,” meaning the routine maintenance of everyday actions to stop the spread of germs is expected.

The next condition, HPCON ‘alpha,’ is based on limited community spread, and workers are expected to routinely disinfect frequently touched surfaces. If they’re sick, they should call a medical provider for instructions before going to a clinic or hospital.

The Department of Defense has changed how Wright-Patterson and other installations determine their COVID response, now using the community levels determined by the Center for Disease Control, Miller said.

“We are at a great place right now with health protection condition alpha,” Miller said. “I’m thrilled to be here, and I can’t wait to see how we continue along in this journey and keep opening up operations across this installation.”