Wright-Patterson is supporting soon-to-be unveiled B-21

She declined to say how many Wright-Patterson employees — who are working at one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases — are involved. The base has more than 30,000 military and civilian employees.

The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than three decades. A first public unveiling is scheduled for Friday evening at an Air Force facility in Palmdale, Calif.

The Bombers Directorate is part of AFLCMC, and has units at Wright-Patterson and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The directorate oversees the Air Force’s 150+ aircraft bomber fleet (B-1, B-2, B-52 aircraft) and organizes, trains and equips the B-21 program in support of Air Force Global Strike Command.

There is plenty new about the Air Force’s newest bomber. The B-21 has been shown in preview depictions to have a futuristic flying-wing design.

It is meant to fly thousands of miles behind enemy lines — eventually without a pilot — evading detection by enemy air defenses.

The plane will be one part of the U.S. nuclear deterrent triad, including nuclear submarines and land-based missiles.