WORTH THE DRIVE: 7 summer music festivals you won’t want to miss

July 22-24: Country Fest

www.thecountryfest.com

Headliners: Jake Owen, Chris Young and Dierks Bentley

Country Fest was originally scheduled to just take place on June 16-19, but due to overwhelming interest it added a July weekend for a second round. The festival, held at Clay’s Park Resort in Canal Fulton, is celebrating 10 years this summer. The campground has a waterpark, basketball and volleyball courts and miniature golf to enjoy when you’re not taking in the music, so there’s plenty to do.

Explore 2nd Street Market will reopen indoor space in July

July 29-Aug. 1: Lollapalooza

www.lollapalooza.com

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone; Tyler, The Creator

Grant Park in Chicago will be a concert lovers’ paradise this summer when a who’s who of music shows up to entertain. Just a five-hour drive to the Windy City promises four full days of jam-packed sound programmed on multiple stages throughout the space from sun up to sun down. Other performers include Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Marshmello, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Dababy, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse and Young Thug along with close to 100 other bands. There will be hundreds of thousands of other fans there, but Grant Park does allow for plenty of space to spread out as long as you are OK with distance from the stages.

Aug. 13-15: Interstellar Fest

interstellarfest.com

Headliners: Boombox Cartel, Adventure Club, Liquid Stranger

Ohio’s first-ever all-electronic music festival is set to take place in mid-August in Cincinnati at Riverfront Live on Kellogg Avenue. The three-day festival will feature some of the biggest names in EDM and dubstep with beats that promise to be stacked and packed.

Aug. 20-22: The Summer Smash Festival (Lyrical Lemonade)

www.thesummersmash.com

Headliners: A$AP Rocky; Lil Baby; Lil Uzi Vert

Hip-hop lovers are rejoicing with the news that Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival is scheduled to take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park. The three-day festival from the popular rap website features favorite and cutting-edge names in hip-hop including Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, City Girls, Coi Leray, 24Goldn, Benny the Butcher, The Kid Lardi and more.

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, which will appear at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Brian Glass Credit: Brian Glass

Aug. 28-29: Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

www.wonderbusfest.com

Headliners: Kesha, AJR, Wilco, grouplove

Columbus’ WonderBus will present some of music’s top hitmakers including Kesha; AJR; The Band CAMINO and more. On Aug. 29, Wilco will make their only Ohio appearance in 2021 and their only appearance in a five-state region. This all-ages festival will feature great music, a wide variety of culinary options, an artisan village, amusements and more. Held at The Lawn at CAS (2540 Olentangy River Road), the location offers 54-acres of open-air outdoor space to allow festivalgoers the opportunity to comfortably spread out.

Aug. 28-29: Railbird Festival

www.railbirdfest.com

Headliners: My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit; Dave Matthews Band

Railbird Festival returns to the beautiful grounds of Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., at the end of August in celebration of music, bourbon and equine. Organizers are promising “highly-curated bourbon experiences” in The Rickhouse and “up-close culinary demonstrations” with Sip & Savor in addition to the impressive music bill. Hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries will be featured, chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Lexington’s treasured Justins’ House of Bourbon. In addition, guests can get in on the action and wager on off-track betting with coast-to-coast simulcast from Del Mar to Saratoga on the festival grounds as they take in the races from an air-conditioned bar and lounge inside Lucky Day Plaza.

Sept. 3-4: Breakaway Music Festival

breakawayfestival.com

Headliners: Kygo, Illenium, 24KGoldn, Chelsea Cultre, Gryffin, Madeon, Sofi Tukker

Breakaway Music Festival takes place in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Aug. 27-28, Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 1-2 and Columbus in early September. The artists offer a mix of hip hop, EDM and pop music. The event will be held in the Historic Crew Stadium (formerly MAPFRE Stadium) off of I-71.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.