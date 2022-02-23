World Flying Disc Championships returning to Warren County

The international tournament, which has been held in cities all around the world, will bring 128 teams comprised of more than 2,600 athletes from 31 different nations to southwest Ohio.

The tournament will be held July 23-30, but teams will begin arriving in mid-July and will practice at numerous venues leading up to the tournament, including the 128-acre Warren County Sports Park at Union Village - Ohio’s top destination sports park – which opened in 2020. The tournament itself will be held at both the Lebanon Sports Complex and Mason High School.