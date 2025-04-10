Workforce priority for new lieutenant governor Tressel

DeWine is term-limited, with his term ending at the end of 2026. He appointed former lieutenant governor Jon Husted to the empty Ohio Senate seat that Vice President J.D. Vance vacated earlier this year. Tressel was named as Husted’s replacement.

“Now it’s our job, as educators – I still consider myself an educator – to make sure that we can collectively get together, assess exactly what are these opportunities,” Tressel said. “You know, we keep saying that we have lots of opportunities, what are they? And what do we need to create?”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Wright State president Sue Edwards said Tressel was a mentor to her as she became a university president in 2020. Tressel served as Youngstown State University president from 2014 to 2023, when he retired.

Tressel said he and Edwards have spoken privately about the importance of a four-year degree to many of these jobs that are coming to Ohio. He said as he’s traveled around the state, there have been “great things” happening in every corner.

Premier Health president Dr. Chad Whelan and Dayton Children’s CEO Deb Feldman both said one of the pain points for the region’s workforce is the need for more healthcare workers, particularly doctors and nurses.

Explore State proposal would get tougher on underperforming public schools

Tressel said he has heard the same issue across the state, particularly in rural counties. He said a greater focus on educating people and improving health outcomes could help cut back on some items in the budget.

He said he is working with the governor to develop a way to encourage physical activity in young people, like a governor’s fitness challenge.

“We’re not going to invest in things that won’t add to the scoreboard,” Tressel said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Tressel spoke with leaders from local aerospace and defense companies Booz Allen and HII, who work closely with Wright State and recruit students from there.

“And every lab I went into here at Wright State, every faculty member I talked to, every student that I talked to, they were benefiting from the opportunities that the state budget helped create, that the base helped create, that the federal government helped create,” Tressel said.

Tressel said he was impressed with the high percentage – above 80% - of Wright State graduates who stay in the region but challenged Edwards to keep improving. Edwards said it’s a priority for Wright State to continue on that path.

“We’re recruiting locally, and we’re providing opportunities for our students locally, and that’s the aim is to raise our own,” Edwards said.