Woman who led Springboro schools leaving district for new job

The Springboro school district will be losing one of its assistant superintendents for a new opportunity in northern Hamilton County.
Carrie Hester, assistant superintendent of operations and former interim superintendent of Springboro Schools, was hired last week by the Northwest Local Board of Education as their new human resources director, effective Aug. 1.
“My time in Springboro Schools allowed me to grow as an administrator, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve my home district, Northwest Local Schools,” Hester told the Dayton Daily News.
The Northwest school district is in Cincinnati’s northwest suburbs and includes Colerain and Northwest high schools.
Hester joined Springboro Schools in March 2018 as the district’s human resources director before transitioning to assistant superintendent of operations. She served as interim superintendent of schools for the 2019-2020 school year after superintendent Dan Schroer was put on leave. Schroer eventually pleaded guilty to theft in office.
Hester returned to her role as Springboro Schools assistant superintendent of operations after the hiring of Superintendent Larry Hook in August 2020.
Scott Marshall, Springboro Schools communications coordinator, said Hester submitted her resignation on Wednesday and the Springboro Board of Education will consider it at their June 15 meeting.
