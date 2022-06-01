journal-news logo
X

Woman who led Springboro schools leaving district for new job

Carrie Hester (Courtesy/Springboro Schools)

Combined ShapeCaption
Carrie Hester (Courtesy/Springboro Schools)

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Springboro school district will be losing one of its assistant superintendents for a new opportunity in northern Hamilton County.

Carrie Hester, assistant superintendent of operations and former interim superintendent of Springboro Schools, was hired last week by the Northwest Local Board of Education as their new human resources director, effective Aug. 1.

“My time in Springboro Schools allowed me to grow as an administrator, and I am excited for the opportunity to serve my home district, Northwest Local Schools,” Hester told the Dayton Daily News.

ExploreSpringboro Schools board extends interim superintendent through July 2021

The Northwest school district is in Cincinnati’s northwest suburbs and includes Colerain and Northwest high schools.

Hester joined Springboro Schools in March 2018 as the district’s human resources director before transitioning to assistant superintendent of operations. She served as interim superintendent of schools for the 2019-2020 school year after superintendent Dan Schroer was put on leave. Schroer eventually pleaded guilty to theft in office.

Hester returned to her role as Springboro Schools assistant superintendent of operations after the hiring of Superintendent Larry Hook in August 2020.

Scott Marshall, Springboro Schools communications coordinator, said Hester submitted her resignation on Wednesday and the Springboro Board of Education will consider it at their June 15 meeting.

ExploreEx-Springboro superintendent Schroer sentenced to probation

In Other News
1
Armed school staff bill, reducing training hours needed, passes Ohio...
2
Ohio sports gambling won’t start until next year
3
This iconic Ohio manufacturer is shining a light on its history
4
2 brothers among 4 killed in area water accidents over Memorial Day...
5
Big weekend helps Air Force Museum gear up for busy summer

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top