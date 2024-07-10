Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at area UDF

The winning numbers were 21-26-54-60-64 and red Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier was 3x.

Lottery officials say there were also winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in California and Washington.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $203 million with a cash option worth $94.9 million. The next drawing is 11 p.m. Friday.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

Last week, the Walmart in Huber Heights sold a ticket winning the $139.3 million jackpot. The prize has not been claimed.