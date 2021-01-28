Wilberforce at a liminal moment in its 164 history

Her interest in investing in HBCUs in a real and substantive way shines a welcomed spotlight on the value and importance of their work in positively impacting the lives of African American and the other students they serve.

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

This astounding generosity is a significant act of affirmation by someone of such considerable wealth and influence. As a sitting HBCU president, I am immensely grateful for this philanthropic largesse to the HBCUs. I am also keenly interested in how I might position the institution I serve to gain this interest, investment, and support.

The roots of Central State University are entwined with Wilberforce University, the first private, historically African American college formed in the United States. Graduates pose for a photograph in 1910. Reprinted by permission of Central State University Archives, Wilberforce, OH.

In a recent article, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, outlined the process she and her team employed to select the institutions she ultimately funded.

At Wilberforce University, this has occasioned an internal conversation about how we can better and more effectively tell the story of the work we are doing to support our students in reaching their academic and life goals.

As the nation’s first, private, HBCU, we recognize our rarefied place in the history and legacy of HBCUs. That, however, has not rendered us at the top of mind for the philanthropic generosity we have recently witnessed; nor should that alone be a deciding factor.

Over the past 18 months, we have done the rigorous and disciplined work of defining our value proposition and outlining a path forward for a viable and sustainable future. A multi-million-dollar gift for us would be transformational. Our greatest lament is the metrics that continue to haunt us and shape the public’s perception of us.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (right) chats with students at Wilberforce University’s 107th commencement June 9, 1965. DAYTON DAILY NEWS / WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

Our past challenges have been formidable: on paper we present a risk that no one with huge sums of money to give is willing to take. The lag between our current state of significant progress and our troubled past has not yet been fully eliminated. Meanwhile we continue to do the work of institutional renewal with focused precision one day at a time, ameliorating one issue at a time.

We remain forever hopeful that we are ultimately seen in the fullness of Wilberforce’s incredible past, complicated and nuanced present, and promising future.

As a small, special-mission, rural, institution with a small enrollment and endowment, Wilberforce finds itself at a liminal moment; a place of transition from the old, crisis-ladened institution with a tenuous future to an expansive, bountiful future of high performance and growth.

We exist at this limen; a threshold of interrogation, strategic thinking, action, and innovation, regarding who we are as a 21st century university and what we might be capable of and committed to becoming.

At Wilberforce, resilience is part of our institutional DNA and we choose to use this historic moment as an urgent call to action to continue our work of institutional renewal and transformation.

Elfred Anthony Pinkard is president of Wilberforce University, a 164-year-old, private historically black institution in Wilberforce.