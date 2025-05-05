Who is Cory Bowman? The half brother of Vice President JD Vance is running for Cincinnati mayor

Cory Bowman is now on the May 6 primary election ballot for Cincinnati Mayor.

Registered as a Republican, Bowman was raised on a farm in Preble County and attended Miami University, where he studied economics.

After college, Bowman moved to Florida and earned a ministry degree. He also met his wife, Jordan, while in the Sunshine State.

The family returned to Ohio and made Cincinnati their home in 2020.

Bowman, 36, has three children, and his wife is expecting their fourth this summer.

Bowman is a pastor at The River Church and is also a co-owner of Kings Arms Coffee, a coffee shop in the College Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

JD Vance and his father were estranged until his teenage years. He was unaware until then about his siblings, including Cory.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Bowman said that despite ties to the vice president, his political journey is his own.

“As far as the relationship with JD, I tell people he’s my brother, he’s not a political counselor to me,” Bowman said. “He is not somebody that planted me here in this city.”

“There was nobody that pushed me into it, nobody that told me that this is a pathway I should go. But I just thought this would be a great way to help impact the city in another realm as well, because that’s always been the focus.”

Bowman will face Incumbent Mayor Aftab Pureval, who is seeking reelection, and another GOP candidate. Brian Frank.