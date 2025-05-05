Who is Cory Bowman? The half brother of Vice President JD Vance is running for Cincinnati mayor

River Church Cincinnati pastor Cory Bowman, who is Vice President JD Vance's half brother and Cincinnati mayoral candidate, preaches during Easter worship service in the Hays Porter Elementary School gym Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

River Church Cincinnati pastor Cory Bowman, who is Vice President JD Vance's half brother and Cincinnati mayoral candidate, preaches during Easter worship service in the Hays Porter Elementary School gym Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

After seeing his half brother JD Vance being sworn in as vice president, Cory Bowman starting thinking about getting into politics himself.

Bowman shares a father, Donald Bowman, with Vance.

Cory Bowman is now on the May 6 primary election ballot for Cincinnati Mayor.

Registered as a Republican, Bowman was raised on a farm in Preble County and attended Miami University, where he studied economics.

After college, Bowman moved to Florida and earned a ministry degree. He also met his wife, Jordan, while in the Sunshine State.

The family returned to Ohio and made Cincinnati their home in 2020.

Bowman, 36, has three children, and his wife is expecting their fourth this summer.

Bowman is a pastor at The River Church and is also a co-owner of Kings Arms Coffee, a coffee shop in the College Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

River Church Cincinnati pastor Cory Bowman, who is Vice President JD Vance's half brother and Cincinnati mayoral candidate, prays during Easter worship service in the Hays Porter Elementary School gym Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

JD Vance and his father were estranged until his teenage years. He was unaware until then about his siblings, including Cory.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Bowman said that despite ties to the vice president, his political journey is his own.

Cory Bowman, half-brother of Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, hugs Vance during the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

“As far as the relationship with JD, I tell people he’s my brother, he’s not a political counselor to me,” Bowman said. “He is not somebody that planted me here in this city.”

“There was nobody that pushed me into it, nobody that told me that this is a pathway I should go. But I just thought this would be a great way to help impact the city in another realm as well, because that’s always been the focus.”

Bowman will face Incumbent Mayor Aftab Pureval, who is seeking reelection, and another GOP candidate. Brian Frank.

In Other News
1
Inside Ohio Politics: From bridges to Browns, how Ohio borrows money
2
National watchdog group grades hospitals on safety: How do area...
3
Ohio Senate votes to confine intoxicating hemp to dispensaries, make...
4
Truck crashes into C.J. Brown Lake near Springfield
5
Warren County strong with tourism and poised for more growth, leaders...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.