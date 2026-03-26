OPINION: Feeling crushed by property taxes? Beavercreek may have a fix

Beavercreek city leaders are now exploring a plan to embed an income tax into the municipal code as part of a broader restructuring with the goal of reducing reliance on property taxes. The idea isn’t to stack one tax on top of another, but to rebalance the system in a way reflecting today’s economic reality.

This reality is becoming harder to ignore across Ohio.

Homeowners are opening property tax bills that look nothing like they did just a few years ago. Rising home values have translated into higher tax burdens, often without a direct vote. For many residents, especially those on fixed incomes, that has created a growing sense that the system is no longer working for them.

Local officials see the same thing from the other side of the public funding ledger. Police, fire, road maintenance and infrastructure continue to cost more every year. When a city leans heavily on property taxes, it ties its financial health to forces largely outside its control such as real estate markets, state policy decisions and periodic reappraisals that send property tax bills soaring.

Beavercreek’s proposal is an attempt to change.

An income tax, unlike a property tax, spreads the burden more broadly. The tax captures revenue not just from residents, but from people who work in the city, commuters who drive the roads, rely on public safety services and contribute to the local economy. In a region where people routinely cross county and city lines for work from Springfield to Springboro from Hamilton to West Chester and beyond, the distinction matters.

There is a reason this idea has struggled to gain traction.

Income taxes are visible. They show up in every paycheck, every pay stub, every time someone checks their withholdings. Even if paired with a reduction in property taxes, they feel immediate and personal in a way property taxes often do not with escrow mortgage payments.

That’s why the success or failure of this effort will come down to one thing: whether people believe it’s truly a tradeoff.

If Beavercreek voters see this as a shell game they will reject it just as they have prior. If they believe it will meaningfully reduce their property tax burden while creating a more stable way to fund city services, the conversation changes.

All of this is unfolding against a larger statewide debate about the future of property taxes altogether. Replacing property taxes entirely will shift the tax burden somewhere else, with officials suggesting higher income or sales taxes at levels Ohioans may not accept.

This makes Beavercreek a test case for cities across the region to watch.

What Beavercreek is attempting isn’t a revolution but rather a recalibration. Its leaders acknowledge a system built for a different time may need to evolve. Also, it recognizes doing nothing carries its own risks, especially as frustration over property taxes continues to grow.

Tax policy is never easy and in a community where voters have already said “no” more than once, it’s going to be tough.

Beavercreek is raising a great question: how do you pay for the services people expect without pushing them to the breaking point?

Sooner or later, every city and really local government is going to have to answer it.

Rob Scott, a Republican, is the Kettering Clerk of Court, attorney, and small business owner. Contact him atrob@robscott.us.