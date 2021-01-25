Which Ohio politicians are lining up to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman?

Cincinnati Republican Rob Portman announced Monday that he won’t seek re-election to a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2022, which throws the doors open for scores of politicians to consider running for the seat.
“Everyone who is a statewide elected official or fancies themselves a statewide elected official has to do their due diligence. Ohio has a long history of re-elected U.S. senators,” said Kevin DeWine, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and a former state lawmaker.
A spokesman for Mayor Nan Whaley said the Dayton Democrat is keeping her options open. Whaley announced this month she won’t seek re-election as mayor.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, are considered contenders for statewide offices as well.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said: “I plan to talk with my family, Gov. DeWine and Sen. Portman before discussing the future.”
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said: “Our team plans to take a look at it.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said in a written statement: “As numerous people have reached out to me, I will continue to look to the opportunity where I can best serve our community, state and country.”
The ability to raise money and a fundraising head start would be a huge advantage.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, raised $18 million for his re-election campaign last year and still has $5 million in his campaign account. He could not be reached for comment.
Former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, who ran against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown twice, has $1.66 million in his campaign account and former U.S. representative Pat Tiberi, who now leads the Ohio Business Roundtable, has $5 million in his campaign account.
Up for election in 2022 are Portman’s seat and governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, all members of the U.S. House, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and two other state supreme court seats.
Portman, 65, was first elected to the post in 2010 and re-elected in 2016, defeating former governor Ted Strickland.
Rob Portman
Age: 65
Family: Portman and his wife, Jane, have three grown children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Dartmouth College; law degree, University of Michigan
Party: Republican
Experience: 1988, attorney for President George H.W. Bush; 1993-2005, U.S. House; 2005-06, U.S. trade representative; 2006-07, White House budget director; 2010-current, U.S. Senate