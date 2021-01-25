Which Ohio politicians are lining up to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman?

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said: “Our team plans to take a look at it.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said in a written statement: “As numerous people have reached out to me, I will continue to look to the opportunity where I can best serve our community, state and country.”

The ability to raise money and a fundraising head start would be a huge advantage.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, raised $18 million for his re-election campaign last year and still has $5 million in his campaign account. He could not be reached for comment.

Former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, who ran against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown twice, has $1.66 million in his campaign account and former U.S. representative Pat Tiberi, who now leads the Ohio Business Roundtable, has $5 million in his campaign account.

Up for election in 2022 are Portman’s seat and governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, all members of the U.S. House, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and two other state supreme court seats.

Portman, 65, was first elected to the post in 2010 and re-elected in 2016, defeating former governor Ted Strickland.

Rob Portman

Age: 65

Family: Portman and his wife, Jane, have three grown children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Dartmouth College; law degree, University of Michigan

Party: Republican

Experience: 1988, attorney for President George H.W. Bush; 1993-2005, U.S. House; 2005-06, U.S. trade representative; 2006-07, White House budget director; 2010-current, U.S. Senate