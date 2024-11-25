‘What’s the cost of a human life’; Nurses urge lawmakers to support staffing ratio bill

Oakwood father whose daughter died by suicide talked on the pressures nurses face
The family of Tristin Kate Smith, a Dayton nurse who died by suicide in August 2023, testified before the Ohio House Health Provider Services Committee on Nov. 19, 2024. Sarah Smith, Tristin's sister, and Ron Smith, Tristin's father, urged lawmakers to support a bill that would mandate the maximum number of patients a nurse could be responsible for in a hospital, depending on the setting or department. COURTESY OF THE OHIO CHANNEL

The family of Tristin Kate Smith, a Dayton nurse who died by suicide in August 2023, testified before the Ohio House Health Provider Services Committee on Nov. 19, 2024. Sarah Smith, Tristin's sister, and Ron Smith, Tristin's father, urged lawmakers to support a bill that would mandate the maximum number of patients a nurse could be responsible for in a hospital, depending on the setting or department. COURTESY OF THE OHIO CHANNEL
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Nurses gave passionate, at times pointed, testimony to lawmakers during a recent committee hearing where Ohio representatives heard more details about a proposed bill on staffing ratios that nurses said could be life-saving.

House Bill 285 would set limits on the maximum number of patients a nurse working in a hospital setting would be responsible for, and establish a $20 million forgivable loan program to incentivize people to enter the profession.

“Proper staffing is more than a logistical goal—it’s a matter of life and death for our patients and the professional sustainability of the nurses who care for them,” said Catharyne Henderson, a nurse with 11 years of experience..

ExploreOhio nurse staffing ratio bill gets first committee hearing

The proposed legislation would set staffing ratios depending on the hospital setting, ranging from one patient per nurse up to six patients per nurse, according to the bill’s analysis.

Nurses point to patient safety

Hospital systems that oppose the legislation often reference costs, and one legislator got right to the point.

“I represent the Cleveland area (with) one of the largest hospital systems in Ohio,” said Ohio Rep. Darnell Brewer-D-Cleveland. “They came to me about this bill―what do you say to them when they tell me as a legislator that this bill would increase costs?”

“I would like to say to them―or have you say to them―what’s the cost of a human life? What cost is safe staffing?” said Tony Sopko, president and chairman of UAW Local 2213 Professional Registered Nurses out of Toledo.

Those who testified repeatedly emphasized that staffing ratios are about more than the nurses’ mental and physical wellbeing―it is also about their patients’ wellbeing.

Exposure to shifts with high levels of registered nurses had lower odds of mortality by 8.7%, according to one longitudinal study published in the International Journal of Nursing Studies.

Low staffing was associated with higher odds of mortality by 10%, according to that same study. The associations between mortality and staffing by other groups were less clear.

ExploreDeath of local nurse shines a light on the emotional, physical toll of the profession

In 2023, nurses submitted more than 2,600 Assignment Despite Objection (ADO) reports to the Ohio Nurses Association, documenting unsafe conditions in hospitals with the majority dealing with what they saw as inadequate staffing, said Rick Lucas, a critical care nurse, as well as president and executive director of the Ohio Nurses Association.

“Minimum staffing standards reduce complications, improve patient satisfaction and decrease readmissions,” Lucas said. “These all cut costs for hospitals in the right way.”

Nurse penned emotional letter prior to her death

Family members of Tristin Kate Smith — a Dayton nurse who died by suicide on Aug. 7, 2023 — also talked before the House Health Provider Services Committee, reading a letter Tristin had written about strain the nursing profession had on her. Her father, Ron Smith, found the letter on her laptop after her death.

“From a young age, Tristin always wanted to take care of people,” said Ron Smith, of Oakwood. “She fulfilled that a dream―a dream that ended up taking her life.”

Nurses are burnout and it has an effect on patient care, Ron Smith said.

Ron Smith, of Patterson Park, holds a photo of his daughter Tristin Kate Smith, 28, of Dayton, who died by suicide on Aug. 7, 2023. Smith and others have shared a letter written by Tristin that he found on her laptop after her passing, which detailed a difficult working environment in the health care industry. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

icon to expand image

“I think that’s what everyone’s saying is, there’s a problem, and they’re telling you how to fix it,” said Sarah Smith, Tristin’s sister. “Yes, money’s an issue. But you know what? I did a quick Google search and the CEO of the hospital that my sister worked at, his base salary is $1.6 million with $400,000 of bonuses.”

Last year, the Dayton Daily News found that former CEOs of Dayton’s largest adult hospital systems received base salaries over $1 million throughout the pandemic and bonuses totaling more than $2 million in 2021.

“You know what my sister did?” Sarah Smith said. “She bartended on the weekends because she couldn’t pay her bills and sat in the bathroom eating her sandwich because that was when she could take her lunch.”

‘I find it difficult to feel much sympathy’

Short staffing and high workloads were a problem prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses who testified said, but the pandemic became the breaking point for this issue.

“I hope everybody got to enjoy their lunch. I know that it’s a little bit later in the day, and I’m sure you’re all tired as evidenced by you’re dropping like flies here,” said Kylee Ham, who has been a nurse for more than 10 years.

Ham referenced the representatives―including Ohio Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., who sits on the Health Provider Services Committee―who left during the committee hearing before she and the Smith family got to give their testimony. This newspaper reached out to Young for a comment.

“I find it difficult to feel much sympathy,” Ham said. “I can count on one hand the number of uninterrupted 30 minute lunches I have taken during my 12 hour shifts over the last three years, and I would still have two fingers left to palpate for a pulse.”

Kylee Ham, a nurse at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and president of the Registered Nurse Association, testified before the Ohio House Health Provider Services Committee on Nov. 19, 2024, detailing the difficulties she has faced in the nursing field, including harassment and assaults from patients. COURTESY OF THE OHIO CHANNEL

icon to expand image

No opponents of the bill testified in person during the committee hearing. The presidents and CEOs of the Ohio Hospital Association, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Business Roundtable and Ohio Children’s Hospital Association all signed submitted testimony opposing HB 285.

“In a time of unprecedented labor shortages, especially in industries requiring highly technical and clinical-based training, mandating staffing ratios only creates more disruption in a historically unstable labor market,” Emma Cardone, director of advocacy at the Ohio Hospital Association, said in the testimony that was jointly signed by those associations.

In Other News
1
Man, 21, dies in Butler County crash
2
Frisch’s closings list: The ones that have closed, may close, or are...
3
Two local people will cast ballots as official Ohio electors for Trump
4
Don’t fret if pet sleeps more in the winter
5
Ohio bill aimed at updating adoption rules could become law

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.