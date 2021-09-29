What to do when your pet gets jealous

When Teddy joined our family, our cat, Abby, was still alive. During those years, the two developed a warm relationship. Often, you would find them sitting or lying next to each other.

From the beginning, the pooch knew who was running the show and it wasn’t him. Teddy always deferred to her wishes. If Abby was sitting on the sofa and she hissed when he jumped on, he quickly turned and jumped off.

Now, in the present, Abby has passed and Teddy is running the show. Pip bows to him.

In the same vein, another applied animal behaviorist, Suzanne Hetts, also speaking with Pajer, said, “In most cases, this is better described as a competitive situation where the pet is competing with another individual — human, dog, cat or otherwise — for something it wants.”

Since a pup, Teddy has always been a little needy. The pooch would and still does search out one of the three humans in the family for a belly rub, treat or round of tug-of-war.

When Pip is sitting in my lap and I’m stroking his back or scratching his ears, Teddy will start licking my knees or nudging my arm. He’ll bring me one of his toys to try and engage me to play with him.

Clearly, the pooch is trying to turn my attention to him. If Pip gets annoyed by his big brother’s antics and jumps off, Teddy elevates his persuasion tactics. His rump wiggles and his tail rotates like a helicopter blade. It’s as if he is saying, “Let’s have some fun. Just you and me, Mom.”

Pajer says this type of pet behavior may suggest Teddy wants me to focus just on him. No splitting my time between him and Pip, at least for the moment.

A number of my friends and family whose households include multiple pets use the same “even Steven” philosophy.

Teddy and Pip both have toys. We feed them at the same time but in different locations. Each has his own bed. Teddy and Pip both get walks and treats. Most importantly, we try to give them both equal amounts of attention.

Does it work? Well, neither furry child has asked their respective rescue organizations for parent swaps — yet.

WHY CATS ACT JEALOUS

1. New family member

2. Loss of attention

3. Poor socialization

4. Change in routine

5. Lack of personal space

SOURCE: www.hepper.com/reasons‑cats‑get‑jealous