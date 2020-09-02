Weathering the storm: Can Dayton’s arts community survive the pandemic?

They say the show must go on, but that’s easier said than done.
Arts organizations have lost millions in revenue since the coronavirus pandemic began this past spring, forcing many organizations back on their heels.
Hundreds of workers have been laid off or furloughed. Most shows were canceled, and venues closed temporarily.
Join Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson for Dayton Daily News Community Conversations: Will the Show go on? at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
This livestream event on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page will include artists and leaders of some of the Gem City’s most vital arts groups.
“We know our region and its institutions are going to come through COVID, but we at the Dayton Daily News are trying to have our coverage help our community come through in as strong a shape as possible,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said. “This conversation with the leaders of our local arts institutions is part of that promise. Our readers will hear from these leaders about what the future looks like for their groups, and come away knowing what they can do to help keep Dayton a strong arts community.”
The panel is expected to include:
- Neal Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic.
- Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Dayton.
- Bing Davis, artist, curator, educator of Willis “Bing” Davis Studio and Ebonnia Gallery.
- Shayna McConville, division manager of Cultural Arts, city of Kettering.
- Tiffany Clark, muralist and artist of The Mural Machine.
Credit: Lisa Powell
- Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton.
- Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association).
- Michael Roediger, executive director of Dayton Art Institute.
- Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief artistic administrator and producing director of Dayton Contemporary Dance Community.