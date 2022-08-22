Waynesville Junior/Senior High opening delayed again because of mold issue

Explore Mold found in Waynesville school delays start of classes

District officials said more time is needed to complete work on the building and to receive assurances through air quality samples as that work continues to safely determine a date we can begin.

“We will keep you posted as to when school will begin and will update you with information as we continue to monitor the building daily,” district officials said.

Dubbs was unavailable Monday morning for comment.

Grades 7-12 students are affected by the delay in opening the Junior/Senior High School. Sixth grade students will begin school on Tuesday as scheduled.

District officials said areas of the building were isolated by erecting temporary plastic walls and establishing negative air pressures to ensure contaminants do not migrate to other areas. All ceiling tiles have been removed throughout the entire high school and replacements were to be installed by the end of the day Sunday. All floors, contents, and walls will be thoroughly cleaned by that time as well. District officials said crews are working extended hours to complete the mitigation and preventative measures for the continued safety of students, staff, and the building.

To ensure the well-being of everyone going forward, district officials said they are taking air and surface samplings which will confirm mold remediation success. When all the reports are received, they will be released to the public and posted to the district website.

The building remains closed so the workers can continue to work swiftly and get the tiles replaced, building cleaned, and mitigation completed. The school will not reopen until air and surface samplings have been completed and indicate it is safe to do so, district officials said.

Students in grades 7-12 will be updated as the district receives more information.