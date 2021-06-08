Waynesville closer to regulating Airbnb homes in village

Cross questioned the need for an emergency designation on the proposed ordinance saying that in his opinion, “felt it was a bit much.” He also questioned the permit fees and possible penalties if there are violations. He also said Airbnb is a well-established organization.

In addition to permit fees, penalties for violations and other requirements, the proposed ordinance mandates that these types of businesses outside of the downtown business district, must be owner-occupied.

Council cited the reason for the emergency designation was for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and general welfare of the village. It also said it was immediately necessary to adopt regulations in a reasonable and practical manner as this is “a currently unregulated commercial activity that is quickly proliferating throughout the village, and which, if allowed to continue unregulated, threatens the health, safety, welfare, comfort, and peace of the village.”

“We’re talking about a BnB,” Cross said. “It’s not the plague.”

Village Manager/Police Chief Gary Copeland said the ordinance and rules are designed to protect Cross from possible unscrupulous operators.

“This ordinance will protect a person who wants a thriving business,” Copeland said. “I don’t foresee any problems.”

Law Director Jeff Forbes said the village bends over backwards to work with business owners. He said if the ordinance is passed as an emergency, it will void the current moratorium.

Councilwoman Joette Dedden said the plan was to give the proposed ordinance a first reading, and at the June 21 meeting, adopt it as an emergency ordinance after its second reading so that it can take effect immediately