WATCH: What should you consider when planning for retirement?

When planning for retirement, Rafi Rodriguez of Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions said that people should consider how they will spend it, including time spent with family, philanthropic pursuits, traveling or even a second career following their passions. He cautioned, though, that a person’s health should be a major factor in those plans.

“So, all these kinds of things go together into determining ‘what is a lifestyle that I will enjoy?’” he said.

Rodriguez spoke to In Your Prime host Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, about things people might consider when planning for their retirement.

The interview is part of the three newspaper’s In Your Prime series, which gives information geared toward growing older in our community.

