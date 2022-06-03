WATCH: Local doctor says bone density matters for women and men

Changes in bone density affect both men and women as they age. Dr. Muna Jneidi, who practices Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine with Kettering Health, explains why it happens and what the risks are in the video above.
Men often don’t realize they are subject to bone issues.
“The mortality in hip fractures is actually higher in men than women,” Jneidi said. “If men have osteoporosis, it is at an older age, so they have more issues.”
Our In Your Prime series gives you information you can trust about managing your health and finances, Medicare options and living a fulfilled life in retirement and beyond.
The video above is just a portion of a program in which Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:
· Muna Jneidi, MD, Internal Medicine with Kettering Health: Bone health for women and men.
· Kristie Farkash, APRN-CNP with Kettering Health: Diabetes lifestyle tips
· Kim Sheehan, the Senior Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA of Greater Dayton: Creating a life of wellness as a senior.
Watch the full In Your Prime program below: