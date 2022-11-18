journal-news logo
X

WATCH: Internist physicians and how they can help you as you age

Local News
15 minutes ago
A local doctor explains how the healthcare specialist can assist you as you age.

Carlos Ventura, M.D. is an internist physician with the Kettering Health Years Ahead Center. He explains the expertise an internist physician can offer for your healthcare needs, and how they differ from a general family practitioner.

Internists specialize in treating adults, and especially those with chronic conditions, Ventura said.

“Chronic conditions... I always call it like a symphony,” Ventura said. “There are a lot of parts moving, there is a lot of noise in the background. So, the role of the internist is to be the hub, the part where the information comes to, and the coordination of care happens.”

Internists can help adults with chronic conditions, who might be taking several medications and supplements, to navigate the best treatment options and prescription needs, Ventura said.

Watch the rest of our Virtual Event Series: November 2022, where we sat down with local experts to discuss the myths around dietary supplements, what is an internist physician, options with life insurance, and the sale-leaseback option for your home. You can watch the entire video by clicking here.

For more information on In Your Prime, special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time – sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter here.

In Other News
1
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure...
2
Cincinnati Children’s to open medical building in Centerville
3
Ohio lawmakers consider medical marijuana, gun crimes and voting...
4
COVID cases, hospitalizations drop for 2nd straight week in Ohio
5
Ohio Secretary of State wants to make it harder for citizens to amend...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top