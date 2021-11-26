Warren County woman helps single mothers survive and thrive

H. Jean Wright II, who is chairman of the organization’s board of directors said Mainess is the type of person who does the right thing even when no one is looking, and with a humble heart, said Wright, who is from Germantown and now lives in Philadelphia.

“Krista has always put others’ needs ahead of her own,” he said.

Mainess said that 40 percent of single-mother households live in poverty in Ohio, and that number continues to grow. She wants these moms to heal, break the cycle and show their children a different model.

“If we’re bringing up broken children, then our society is going to be broken,” she said.