Warren County voters to decide tax renewal issues

Officials said the levy funds the mental health and addiction treatment services safety net for both counties to continue helping children and families in crisis.

Officials said renewal of the levy maintains mental health services for children and families who cannot afford to pay for them, have nowhere else to turn, and could go untreated. The agency provides treatment, housing and care programs as well as providing suicide prevention programs, including for youth and elderly.

Warren County Senior Services is seeking a renewal of its five-year, 1.21-mill operating levy. According to the county auditor’s office, approval of the renewal levy will continue to cost $29.93 for a home valued at $100,000.

The auditor’s office said the levy generates $8.12 million to provide senior programs and services for older adults to remain independent and in their own homes for as long as possible.

Of the 2,466 elderly clients receiving services through the program, 56% live alone, with 56% over age 80 and 17% over 90. About 70% of the group’s clients were female. About one-third of the clients share in the costs of their care, according to Warren County officials.

In her July 20 presentation, Suzanne Burke, president and CEO of the Council on Aging, told county commissioners that the Elderly Services Levy has been approved four previous times, starting in 2002 with more the 60 percent of the vote. In 2016, the levy passed with more than 75% of voter approval. She said local tax dollars cover approximately 88% of the program.

Franklin Twp. is seeking a renewal of its five-year, 0.25-mill senior services operating levy. The county auditor’s office said if approved, the levy will cost $6.51 for the owner of a property valued at $100,000. The levy generates about $131,458 for the township’s senior services that are not offered by the county senior services program.

The levy funds transportation to get the elderly and disabled to medical appointments, shopping for groceries and other items. The bus transports residents as far north as Ohio 725, as far south as Ohio 63, as far east as Ohio 741, and as far west as the township line, according to the township.

In addition, the levy provides $7,500 a month to help operate the Walter & Audrey Deardoff Senior Center, where residents can get flu shots and help with their taxes, as well as companionship and activities, according to Tracy Stivers, township administrator.

She said 47% of the township’s approximately 31,815 residents are over age 60.

The Warren County general election ballot will also have 10 local liquor options in Corwin, Lebanon, Maineville, Springboro and Turtlecreek Twp., as well as one charter amendment each in the cities of Mason and Monroe.