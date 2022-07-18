Warren County tourism industry hit record high in 2021

According to a new study released by Tourism Economics and TourismOhio, tourism in “Ohio’s Largest Playground” accounted for a record $1.45 billion in economic impact in 2021. That figure is a 34.3% increase over 2020 and an 8.5% increase from 2019, Warren County’s previous record. It also represents a significant resurgence for Warren County tourism following COVID-19′s worldwide impact on the travel and tourism industry.

“The early days of the pandemic were among the most challenging times the tourism industry has ever faced, not just here in Warren County but across the state, the nation and around the world. But as soon as it was safe to travel again we saw a surge of visitors into Warren County,” said Phillip S. Smith, president & CEO of the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “While we still have plenty of work to do to get our region’s tourism economy entirely back to full strength, we’re encouraged by this study and are excited about the promising days ahead.”