Warren County SWAT training planned Wednesday for Springboro school

Springboro Schools said that the Warren County SWAT Team will be conducting a routine training exercise on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Springboro Intermediate School.
During this time, Springboro Intermediate will be closed to the public, district officials said. The entrance to Springboro Intermediate, as well as the main entrance to Wade Field, will be barricaded and closed off. The south gate to Wade Field will remain open for parking while training is taking place. SWAT Team and police vehicles may be in the Springboro Intermediate parking lot on Wednesday, however, this is only a routine training exercise.
School is not in session, nor will any students be in the building during the training exercise.
Officials said select classrooms, stairwells, and the rear parking lot will be used for the training. They said this is a scenario-based training exercise, with no flash bangs or live fire.
District officials said a school bus, provided by the district’s Transportation Department, may be visible in the parking lot, however no students will be present. Select staff members, who have already been made aware of the training, may be in the building, but will not be a part of the training exercise. The SWAT Team will have visible signage present to alert community members that law enforcement training is in progress.
Springboro Intermediate will reopen Thursday for regular, summer operating hours. If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513- 695-1280 or Springboro Schools 937-748-3960.