Warren County SWAT training planned Wednesday for Springboro school

During this time, Springboro Intermediate will be closed to the public, district officials said. The entrance to Springboro Intermediate, as well as the main entrance to Wade Field, will be barricaded and closed off. The south gate to Wade Field will remain open for parking while training is taking place. SWAT Team and police vehicles may be in the Springboro Intermediate parking lot on Wednesday, however, this is only a routine training exercise.

School is not in session, nor will any students be in the building during the training exercise.