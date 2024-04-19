Warren County hosting open community diabetes prevention event April 28

More than 22K adults have been diagnosed with diabetes in Warren County; the disease can lead to heart, kidney, vision and other problems

It’s one of the most prevalent and serious chronic diseases in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37.3 million people or 11.3% in the United States have diabetes, and 1 in 4 of them don’t know they have it.

The most recent Warren County Community Health Assessment reports 22,503 adults in Warren County had been diagnosed with some form of diabetes in their lifetime, said Allison Combs, Warren County Health District spokeswoman.

According to the CDC, health problems that can result from diabetes include heart disease, chronic kidney disease, nerve damage, and other problems with feet, oral health, vision, hearing, and mental health.

One of the tools that is used by healthcare professionals to diagnose someone with pre-diabetes or diabetes is a hemoglobin A1C test. This is a blood test that measures an individual’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months, according to the health district.

In an effort to help increase awareness and prevention, the county health district will be hosting a community diabetes prevention event on from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Parish Center of St. Francis de Sales Church, located at 20 DeSales Ave., in Lebanon.

To help people learn more about their risk for diabetes and ways to properly manage and/or prevent diabetes the health district will offer the following services at the event:

• Blood sugar and diabetes testing;

• Blood pressure checks;

• Nutrition education;

• Spanish interpretation;

• Referrals for follow up care as needed;

For more information, please call 513-695-1477 or email ahabermehl@wcchd.com. People who need to speak with a Spanish interpreter, call 513-695-1272.

