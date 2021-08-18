Warren County commissioners select concept option for new county court facility

Representatives from VSWC Architects reviewed the various options but the commissioners were interested in concepts that would allow for future expansion as the county continues to grow.

Caption This is a conceptual floor plan layout for a new Warren County Court facility which will be located between the Common Pleas and Probate/Juvenile courthouses on the county government campus in Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY COMMISSION

The final “Option E,’ a new court facility with future expansion possibilities was the option that commissioners seemed to like the best. Trevor Hearn, facilities management director, said people go to the wrong court building all the time and this option would also preserve space for a future expansion of Common Pleas Court. He said this would put all three court houses on one end of the campus.

County Court Judge Gary Loxley said he and fellow County Court Judge Robert Fischer supported any renovation or a new building for the court. However Loxley said their preference would be “Option E.”

“(Options) B, C, D and E are better than ‘Option A’ (the renovation concept),” he said. “We inherited a building not designed as a court.”

Commissioner Tom Grossman liked “Option E” and suggested building a two-story building now and leaving the second floor unfinished for future expansion. Hearn said a single-floor building would be better to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Commission President David Young agreed with “Option E” and that it would be cheaper to do the pre-work now. He agreed that separate facilities make sense.

Commissioner Shannon Jones agreed with “Option E” and added there needs to be a conversation about a master plan for the Governmental Campus.

Tiffany Zindel, county administrator, said she did not want to scrap buildings. She said the current court building could be used for the county Board of Elections and use a portion of the former jail for storage. She also added that pre-trial corrections is also in need of space.

Over the past several years, there have been building projects to expand the county government campus including an addition built to the Common Pleas Courthouse; and addition to the Probate/Juvenile Courthouse and a new building housing the Board of Elections and the Prosecutor’s Office.